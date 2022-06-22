New medical facility in White Shield sparks hope for future healthcare in the area

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KMOT) – On Wednesday, medical staff and community members unveiled a new state-of-the-art medical clinic in White Shield. For many residents living in the community, it’s the only facility of its kind for miles.

The grand opening of the White Shield Medical Clinic is not only a new wave of healthcare for the area — it’s also a sign of hope.

“It’s going to be something we always needed because we have had to travel either to New Town, Minot, Bismarck, so a lot of people don’t have the ability to travel to get those services, so now they have it right here in their home,” said Fred Fox, a MHA Nation Councilman for the White Shield Segment.

The facility includes general medicine, dentistry, radiology, and much more.

“Our vision is to ensure that the health care and wellbeing of our people is accessible so that we can actually achieve better health and better outcomes,” said Kathryn Eagle-Williams, a doctor and CEO with the medical facility.

Community leaders said they hope the new facility will spark more interest in the healthcare industry and keep providers local.

“We made up our minds a long time ago when we were children to go into health care because we knew the need was here and what better way to live your life than to contribute to the wellness and health of your own people,” said Eagle-Williams.

The facility is open now to the public and will have a rotating schedule for different services throughout the month.

The MHA Nation Tribal Council and other planning committees are looking into building employee housing near the facility in White Shield to create better employee retention and interest in medical jobs. They are hoping to start that project in the fall.

