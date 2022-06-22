ND camps receive grants to provide educational opportunities for children during the summer months

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state of North Dakota has given out over $200,000 in grants to 11 summer camps across the state.

The goal is to ensure kids continue to learn, explore, and socialize over the summer.

At North Dakota Gateway To Science program in Bismarck, students spend the summer doing fun activities in the fields of STEM or science, technology, engineering and math.

“Students are losing two and a half months of math progress or two months of reading progress.,” said Arin Casavat, from North Dakota Gateway To Science. “So, the goal in these camps is not only to continue with that instructor effectiveness that you can have during the school year but also increase that student interest.”

The Gateway To Science program received a $20,000 grant from the North Dakota State Department of Public Instruction. The eleven-week camp is for students entering grades 1-5 and three weeks for those entering grades 6-9. Camps include lessons in computer coding, construction, engineering design, and crafting inventions.

Studies show students often lose significant knowledge that they have learned during the school year during their summer break.

Arlene Wolf, Program Administrator, for the North Dakota State Department of Public Instruction, says camps are ways to keep students engaged when they are not in the classroom.

“I think, just in general, the way activities are presented and offered can be very different than what students typically get in a classroom,” said Wolf. “I think it’s really important just because your engagement is there. And when you have engagement, students learn a lot easier. "

Officials say summer learning is even more important now, as students are still working to catch up after the pandemic interrupted normal classroom teaching.

