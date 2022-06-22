Mountain lion spotted on Bismarck security camera

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday morning, Bismarck resident Sue Olson woke up to an alert on her cellphone that there was movement near her backyard, which was captured by a security camera. Later that morning when she checked the footage, she was shocked to see a mountain lion wandering through her backyard.

Olson alerted the Bismarck Police Department and then walked door to door around her neighborhood on N 11th Street alerting neighbors of what her camera recorded.

“We took a little walk and stopped at everybody’s house,” Olson said. “They were very glad because a lot of people have small dogs, they have grandchildren, and little kids, they all wanted to know.”

