Monday hailstorm destroys acres of Dickinson farmer’s crops

Damaged crops in Dickinson from hail
Damaged crops in Dickinson from hail(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Hail and high winds washed out hundreds of acres of crops across Dickinson Monday, causing damage during an already challenging growing season.

“The hailstorm landed in one spot for about fifteen, twenty minutes, pea size, marble size, and a lot of it,” said Kelly Sykora, Dickinson.

Wednesday, farm fields look very different. The damage the storm left behind can be seen throughout farmer Kelly Sykora’s fields.

“We’re standing in a canola field, it was about shin height in the vaulting phase and once that storm hit, it just completely mowed it and cleared everything out,” said Sykora.

Sykora says he’s working with his crop insurance to see what is covered. It’s not the only field Mother Nature devastated that day.

“Lost the Durham field, the lentil field and some corn as well, it just lined up perfectly with a lot of my acres and was able to get most of it,” said Sykora.

He says he’s been working on these fields since April and even though this is the worst hail he’s experienced, he says it’s all part of the job.

“Everybody is going to have it happen to them eventually and you just hope it doesn’t happen to you,” said Sykora.

And if it does, Sykora says you get back up and keep going. Sykora says he still has wheat fields and other crops that made it through the storm.

He remains hopeful for a better planting season next year.

