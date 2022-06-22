Minotauros release 2022-23 season schedule

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North American Hockey League announced the 2022-23 season schedule Tuesday, handing the Minot Minotauros a home-heavy schedule to start the season.

The Tauros open the exhibition schedule against the Helena Bighorns (NA3HL) in September, followed by the “War in Watford” against the Bismarck Bobcats, in Watford City.

The North Iowa Bulls come to Minot on Sept. 23 to open the regular season.

Minot hosts Bismarck for “Pack the Pepsi” night on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

11 of the Tauros’ 15 games in November and December will be played on the road.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the St. Cloud Norsemen visit Minot for the “Souris River Brewing St. Patty’s Day Party.”

For the full schedule, visit the Minotauros’ website.

