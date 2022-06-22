Minot State named 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Regional host

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State will host a 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Regional, the NCAA Division II Championships Committee announced Tuesday.

The MSU Dome will serve as the venue. It will be the first NCAA Championship event hosted by Minot State since the Beavers fully joined the NCAA in 2012.

“A special thank you to the team of head wrestling coach Evan Forde, assistant athletic director Andrew Petko, and Visit Minot who put together a compelling bid to bring this premiere event to Minot. I’m ecstatic that our student-athletes will get the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Tournament in their own house,” said Interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon.

The Beavers compete in Region V along with nine other NSIC schools.

Northern State will host the 2023 Super Region tournament.

