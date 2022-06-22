Man injured in Williston rollover crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.

The impact caused the man’s car to roll, ejecting him from the vehicle.

An ambulance took him to a hospital in Williston for treatment.

The pair in the other car were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Charges may be pending in the case as the Highway Patrol continues its investigation.

