Hearing waived, not guilty plea entered in Minot murder case

Heather Hoffman pleaded not guilty
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A woman charged in the killing of a man in Minot in April has waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert.

Eckert was found fatally shot in the early morning hours of April 22, and Hoffman was arrested April 26 in connection with his death.

Hoffman remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. She’ll be back in court Aug. 31, and faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

