Full-scale emergency exercise brings agencies together at Minot’s airport

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Various law enforcement agencies and emergency workers took over Minot International Airport this afternoon.

Luckily, though, it was no emergency.

First responders need to be able to respond to any real-world scenario. That was the goal of Wednesday’s multi-agency exercise at the airport in Minot.

”We are really looking forward to seeing just how our training plays out in this exercise as well as how we’re able to coordinate and communicate with the other entities that are going to be involved,” said Casey Meadows.

The first part of the exercise was a possible bomb threat from a package left at the airport. Emergency crews did not know the nature of the mock scenario until their briefing, which kept many agencies on their toes.

”This is where we get our best training, put in real going situations in a training environment, so everyone gets to learn something,” said Stephen Ken.

There were many volunteers eager to be a part of this exercise and help local agencies improve their skills in real-world emergency situations.

“There is an exercise here at the airport apparently there is a disaster and I as a volunteer saw that they wanted volunteers, so I volunteered. Do not know what I’m getting myself into,” said Todd Vangsness.

Giving these responders the training they need to prepare for the worst.

Every three years, Minot’s airport has to go through a full-scale emergency exercise to demonstrate the readiness to take action should there ever be a need.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.