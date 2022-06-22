Storm summary: how severe weather impacted parts of ND Sunday and Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos.

First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.

Storm reports from Bismarck and Mandan on Sunday night (KFYR)

Tree damage on the capitol grounds (KFYR)

Screenshots of a video from viewer Phil Benson Sunday night on the 2100 block of North Washington Street. Benson says water was up to car tires and some vehicles were completely flooded. (KFYR)

South side of Mandan tree damage (SkySpyPhotos)

On Sunday evening and into the night, this strong, discrete thunderstorm, called a supercell, tracked all the way from northeast Wyoming (where a tornado was observed) through northwest South Dakota and into North Dakota, before ending up in the Bismarck area. You can see how the storm reports follow a line as this supercell tracked from the southwest to the northeast producing hail and damaging wind. Golf ball size hail was reported near the Heart Butte Dam in Grant County Sunday night.

Storm reports from Sunday evening/night as a supercell tracked through parts of the region (KFYR)

Another incredible aspect of the severe thunderstorms on Sunday evening was the crazy clouds that they produced. This photo was taken near Steele around 10 p.m. of clouds that looked like lenticulars due to their smooth texture and layered appearance (like stacked pancakes). However, lenticular clouds form when air is forced to rise over a stationary terrain feature, like a mountain range. If there is enough moisture in the air, the rising motion will cause water vapor to condense downwind of the mountains. However, with no mountains nearby, in this case these clouds actually formed due to the influence of nearby thunderstorms. A thunderstorm complex near Steele at this time produced outflow, which is basically cool air rushing out in front of the storm. As the cool air moved away from the storm, it forced warm, moist air to rise and where there was enough moisture these clouds were able to form. The rising and sinking motion in the atmosphere at this time sculpted the clouds and gave them their smooth texture.

Crazy clouds Sunday near Steele (KFYR)

There was also an incredible display of mammatus clouds nearby thunderstorms on Sunday night, which are pouch-like clouds that hang from the underside of thunderstorm clouds as cool air sinks. This was also near sunset, adding another cool aspect to the view!

Mammatus clouds in Braddock Sunday evening (Rose P.)

Then, on Monday a severe thunderstorm moved through the city of Dickinson producing copious amounts of hail, that was, fortunately, not any larger than pea to nickel size. However, there was a lot of it — enough to close some streets and strand some cars. Strong winds were also observed with the severe thunderstorm as the Dickinson Regional Airport recorded a 63 mph wind gust. Flooding was also a problem for the Queen City, as over 1.25″ fell in parts of the area. We received an incredible amount of great SkySpy Photos from this storm, so check them all out at SkySpyPhotos.com.

Storm reports from the Dickinson region Monday (KFYR)

Sledding in June on hail! (SkySpyPhotos)

Lots of hail in Dickinson (KFYR)

After the hail storm in Dickinson (18th Ave. W) (Mike Booke)

Lots of hail in Dickinson (KFYR)

Digging out from the hail! (SkySpyPhotos)

Hail coating the landscape (Lori Kuntz)

Hail fog is an unusual type of fog that forms shortly after a heavy hailstorm. The cold balls of ice fall into warm, very moist air near the surface. As the hail accumulates on the ground, it cools the air just above the ground to the dew point, resulting in fog. (SkySpyPhotos)

Breaking out the kayaks after the storm caused flooding in Dickinson (Holly S.)

Aftermath of the hail in Dickinson (Right photo courtesy of Sara Ballesteros)

Finally, severe thunderstorms also moved through the James River Valley and surrounding areas on both Sunday evening and Monday afternoon producing damaging wind and hail.

Storm reports from the James River Valley on Sunday and Monday (KFYR)

Tree damage in Wishek on Sunday 6/19 (Jerry Lehr)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.