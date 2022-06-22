Advertisement

Bismarck man to see 30 years in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against kids he met on social media

Dawson Rouse, 23
Dawson Rouse, 23(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 30 years in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against children.

Dawson Rouse, 23, entered a plea agreement in February for 21 federal charges including raping minors. Investigators say a report from a concerned parent kicked off an investigation into Rouse in 2020. They say the investigation revealed Rouse communicated with hundreds of kids between 12 and 16 years old on Snapchat and enticed or attempted to coerce them to send him explicit images/videos or meet with him for sex. Investigators say Rouse often harassed the victims to get them to comply.

Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Rouse to 30 years and a subsequent 30 years of supervised release. He also ordered Rouse to pay $3,000 to one of the children he victimized.

Interim U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl said the case was “every parent’s nightmare” and it is a warning about the real dangers that exist on social media platforms accessed by children.

