Bismarck Elementary School holds Kindness Camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some people say the best way to educate children is by example, which is why some parents send their kids to Camp Kindness.

“I think the way our world is right now, and I think it’s just a really great thing to include more, so probably now than ever before, we could all use a little more kindness in the world. If we start with the younger age, we’re all going to be better for that,” Kelly Bengtson said.

Eight-year-old Dax Delabarre is an example that Camp Kindness is working.

“Well, what I’ve got taught the last years I was here is treat others the way you want to be treated,” eight-year-old Dax Delabarre said.

After the camp is over, children find ways to spread kindness in the community.

“I saw a child decide to bake cookies and take them over to their neighbor who was sick; now that’s kindness,” Children’s Coordinator Debbie Carr said.

Debbie Carr says the best way to spread kindness starts from within.

“To show a little bit of kindness to yourself, because if we can’t love and care for ourselves, we’re not going to be able to give that to anyone else,” Carr said.

Over the next three days, the kids say they are excited to learn and have fun along the way.

“I’m just wanting to make some friends and have some fun,” Delabarre said.

Each day the children will be taught a kindness mission to spread kindness through the camp and when they get home.

