Advertisement

Bismarck blood bank seeking donations

Donating blood in Bismarck
Donating blood in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the pandemic began, there have been shortages of just about everything. But there’s at least one product no one can live without that has life-saving potential.

A, B, O, positive, negative. All blood types are valuable. And in the past two years, there has been a nationwide decrease in donors.

Now, those in charge of blood donations are making a push to see if they can get numbers up to where they were before the pandemic.

Empty chairs have become a common sight at Vitalant Blood Donation in Bismarck, where over the past two years, they’ve seen a 12% decrease in first-time donors.

”As people age out of donating, or they have different illnesses that, if they’re a current donor, and now they can’t donate for some reason, the new ones that are coming in aren’t replacing the ones that will be not donating anymore,” said Jennifer Bredahl, regional director for Vitalant.

Those who have continued to donate through the pandemic find it rewarding.

”It’s relatively painless, it helps a lot of people, and it’s only an hour of your time,” said Thomas Stadick, a donor from Mandan.

The blood type in the shortest supply is O negative, that’s the type that can be universally administered.

”So, all blood donations would be accepted and needed, but especially O negative blood donors are what we need right now,” said Amanda Sagsveen, director of laboratory operations for Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Vitalant is hoping to encourage people to donate in Bismarck because staffing issues have limited their mobile operations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Juvenile service workers say changes to North Dakota’s juvenile justice system are making a difference
Kindness camp
Bismarck Elementary School holds Kindness Camp
June 19-20 Severe T-storms
Storm summary: how severe weather impacted parts of ND Sunday and Monday
Murder charge added against Rolanda Doyle
Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death