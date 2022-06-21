Summer League Series: Badlands Big Sticks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, our Summer League Series took us down I-94 to the Queen City. We checked in with the Badlands Big Sticks, who are adjusting to a new league. One thing has stayed the same in all these changes, and that’s the field the Big Sticks play at. Jeff Roberts talks with Badlands Pitching Coach Jordan Price in this week’s episode.

“Welcome inside another edition of the Summer League Series, I’m joined by Badlands Big Sticks pitching coach Jordan Price. Let’s take a look around the ballpark. One thing about this park is that the outfield is natural, anything inside the line is turf. Walk me through that,” said KFYR-TV Sports Reporter Jeff Roberts.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds. The infielders are getting a true hop on the turf, and with our outfielders they have a natural surface. They’re comfortable. It’s pretty different, but we love it, we own it, and we’re glad to play here,” said Price.

“Another feature is that the fencing isn’t super long. 375 dead center. That can help, but it can also hurt,” said Roberts.

“Yeah they use this field for high school, legion, the local college, so it fits everyone. My piptching staff doesn’t care though. They love the challenge, they get it after it, you would never know it. It doesn’t phase us any,” said Price.

“Another fetaure is that it’s very homey. It’s right on top of home plate. Talk me through how cool it is to play here,” said Roberts.

“By far what happens here is behind us, the fans. We have the best fans in the league in my opinion. They shout every night, it’s just fun to be part of and have them be part of us,” said Price.

