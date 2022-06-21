String of burglaries near Williston elementary school

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police responded to reports of multiple burglaries in the 600 block of 17th Ave. West Tuesday.

45-year-old Shaun Fiddler was arrested in the area and formal charges are currently pending. Law enforcement is asking residents living near Lewis and Clark Elementary School to check their property for any signs of unauthorized entry.

Residents can contact the Williston Police Department to file a police report.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.