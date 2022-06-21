Advertisement

String of burglaries near Williston elementary school

Williston burglaries
Williston burglaries(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police responded to reports of multiple burglaries in the 600 block of 17th Ave. West Tuesday.

45-year-old Shaun Fiddler was arrested in the area and formal charges are currently pending. Law enforcement is asking residents living near Lewis and Clark Elementary School to check their property for any signs of unauthorized entry.

Residents can contact the Williston Police Department to file a police report.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Cyrus with the Minot Police Department
Meet Cyrus, Minot PD’s newest four-legged officer
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial
30-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flint, Michigan
Minot Police make seven-figure drug bust