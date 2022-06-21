Advertisement

South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial

South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his impeachment trial at the Capitol on June 21, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. The conviction triggers immediate removal from office.

A vote was pending on a second impeachment charge, as well as whether Ravnsborg should be barred from future office.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.

Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements about it.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General
30-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flint, Michigan
Minot Police make seven-figure drug bust
Minot woman creates ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness
Classic cars at Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck
Classic cars take Bismarck nursing home residents on a trip down memory lane