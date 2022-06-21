South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in an impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. The conviction triggers immediate removal from office.
A vote was pending on a second impeachment charge, as well as whether Ravnsborg should be barred from future office.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
Criminal investigators said they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements about it.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.