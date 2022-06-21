Advertisement

Shoe drive accepting donations through July 15 in Bismarck

Shoe drive box in Bismarck
Shoe drive box in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An item that is sometimes overlooked when people are making donations may come as a surprise. One college student is on a mission to make sure this need is met.

Amelea Caldwell, a student volunteer at Ministry on the Margins, is running a shoe drive from June 15 to July 15. Caldwell will be setting up the colorful boxes around Bismarck. She asks that the shoes be ones that a person could wear comfortably for the entire day.

“A need that a lot of people don’t think about because foods, toiletries are obvious ones, but we don’t really think about shoes as much, which is weird because we wear them every day,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell’s goal is to collect 100 pairs of shoes.

Donation Spots

· Ascension Catholic Church (1905 S 3rd Street)

· Cornerstone Community Church (111 E Wachter Ave.)

· First Lutheran Church (800 N 7th St.)

· First Presbyterian Church (214 E Thayer Ave.)

· House of Prayer (1470 S Washington St.)

· McCabe United Methodist Church (1030 N 6th St.)

· Runnings (701 S Washington St.)

· Shoe Carnival (909 W Interstate Ave.)

· Trinity Lutheran Church (502 N 4th St.)

· YMCA (1608 N Washington St.)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Tagged fish
ND anglers reminded to report tagged fish
Coal Mine
Researchers look at producing rare elements from ND coal
Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms
61-year-old Walter Holmes
Bismarck police say Memphis, TN man carried enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people