Shoe drive accepting donations through July 15 in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An item that is sometimes overlooked when people are making donations may come as a surprise. One college student is on a mission to make sure this need is met.

Amelea Caldwell, a student volunteer at Ministry on the Margins, is running a shoe drive from June 15 to July 15. Caldwell will be setting up the colorful boxes around Bismarck. She asks that the shoes be ones that a person could wear comfortably for the entire day.

“A need that a lot of people don’t think about because foods, toiletries are obvious ones, but we don’t really think about shoes as much, which is weird because we wear them every day,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell’s goal is to collect 100 pairs of shoes.

Donation Spots

· Ascension Catholic Church (1905 S 3rd Street)

· Cornerstone Community Church (111 E Wachter Ave.)

· First Lutheran Church (800 N 7th St.)

· First Presbyterian Church (214 E Thayer Ave.)

· House of Prayer (1470 S Washington St.)

· McCabe United Methodist Church (1030 N 6th St.)

· Runnings (701 S Washington St.)

· Shoe Carnival (909 W Interstate Ave.)

· Trinity Lutheran Church (502 N 4th St.)

· YMCA (1608 N Washington St.)

