Advertisement

Researchers look at producing rare elements from ND coal

Coal Mine
Coal Mine(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Researchers plan to spend the next year looking at whether it might be possible to recover some of the rare elements used to make magnets for electric motors and cell phones, batteries and other high-tech products from North Dakota’s coal seams.

It’s already been proven that some rare earth elements and other critical minerals can be found in the state’s coal, but it’s not clear whether there are enough of those elements to make it economical to produce them.

One of the things hardest to predict is the future price of these elements since so few of them are produced. Plus, it’s hard to predict whether a new use may be developed for one of the elements that could lead to a surge in demand.

The $2.45 million University of North Dakota research project received state and federal grants and financial backing from the coal industry.

Currently, most of the world’s supply of rare earth elements comes from China.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms
61-year-old Walter Holmes
Bismarck police say Memphis, TN man carried enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people
44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen
Bismarck man in custody after witnesses said he pointed gun at minors over music
58-year-old David Handeland
Epping man faces murder charge after shooting death in Williams County