ND anglers reminded to report tagged fish

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers to report tagged fish they catch.

If you catch a tagged fish and want to release it, record the tag number, and submit it online or by phone.

Most tagged fish in North Dakota will either have a metal tag on the jawbone or a small tag attached near the dorsal fin.

