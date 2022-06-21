Advertisement

ND anglers reminded to report tagged fish

Tagged fish
Tagged fish(KFYR)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers to report tagged fish they catch.

If you catch a tagged fish and want to release it, record the tag number, and submit it online or by phone.

Most tagged fish in North Dakota will either have a metal tag on the jawbone or a small tag attached near the dorsal fin.

