Minot woman creates ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday is the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser. A Minot woman is using the day to pay tribute to her mother.

Paula Selland, a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, created her own “walk down memory lane” seven years ago, in honor of her mother Marilyn, who was fighting the disease.

Her route included places throughout Minot where her parents made an impact.

Selland posts on Facebook and Instagram frequently to help educate people in the community and make them feel less alone.

“I wanted to have it be somewhat educational so that people would learn more about this disease and become aware and maybe become a little more understanding and empathetic of people in the community if somebody needs a hand,” said Selland.

A bench was dedicated to Paul’s parents at the Scandinavian Heritage Park.

Selland also said for those who are a caretaker of someone who is diagnosed or has family members impacted, don’t be scared to ask a lot of questions and use resources.

