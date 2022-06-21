Meet Cyrus, Minot PD’s newest four-legged officer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department has added a new four-legged officer to the force.

Meet Cyrus. He’s a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Slovakia, dual trained to find narcotics and lost items for the Minot Police Department.

“Cyrus and I might just be in the background. He is a great implementation with crowd control, and he has some other information when we get out there. Having him out and working with the guys, it definitely gives them a sense of comfort which I appreciate,” said Master Officer Daniel Batteiger with Minot Police Department.

The department now has three K-9 units after one of their dogs, Lois, retired last year.

First-time handler Master Officer Batteiger and Cyrus have been out on the streets in Minot for three weeks now.

“I can get out there and have my idea of how things work and when working with a dog you have to let that go, you’ve built a foundation with them, let them do what they were trained to do, so it’s a teamwork of trying to figure out how we both operate in that realm,” said Batteiger.

While Cyrus provides an integral service for Minot, he does come with a hefty price tag. Through donations from the public and grants, Minot Police have been able to purchase some of the equipment and training needed but the department is still collecting donations. The community can drop those off at police headquarters.

Police dogs can cost upwards of $20,000 before any training or equipment. Luckily, K-9 Cyrus has been able to use equipment such as the K-9 squad car from previous canine units.

