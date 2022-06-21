Advertisement

Mandan releases property tax ranking compared to other North Dakota cities

Mandan
Mandan(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Of North Dakota’s 13 largest cities, Mandan ranks fifth for lowest consolidated mill levy. The city’s mill levy, or tax applied to property based on assessed value, is 285 mills.

It’s 1.43% of value for commercial property and 1.28% for residential property, according to a recent North Dakota League of Cities report. Minot has the highest mill levy at nearly 375 mills and Watford City has the lowest mill levy out of the state’s 13 largest cities at nearly 187 mills.

The amount of a mill levy may change based on the services provided by the city in any given year. When citizens want more or higher quality services, the levy goes up. Market values and whether a city or county benefits from natural resources such as oil, gas, or coal can also impact property taxes.

