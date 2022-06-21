Advertisement

A look ahead to the McQuade softball tournament

McQuade softball tournament
McQuade softball tournament(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest nonprofit one-weekend slow pitch softball tournament in America is only days away.

The McQuade softball tournament begins on Friday, June 24 in Bismarck and will last through Sunday, June 26. It typically draws about 7,000 players, both from the Bismarck-Mandan area and from around the country, who participate on one of more than 400 teams.

McQuade Distributing Company estimates more than $1.6 million has been raised for charities over the years. Your News Leader will have more coverage when the tournament begins.

