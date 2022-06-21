Juneteenth Day recognized on Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state to ensure all enslaved people were freed.

”The Juneteenth celebration it’s very important to us, it’s almost just as important as Black history month for the council at least. It’s our biggest event of the year so there were high expectations from last year and we’re hoping that we can surpass those expectations this year,” said TSgt Chelsen Kincade-Jackson.

This is the second year the African American Heritage Council of Minot Air Force Base has hosted the event.

”Great question, I am so happy that this is a holiday now, now this is like a ringing bell that will last for everyone to understand to take a moment and pause to celebrate with us as African American people not just in an area where we have a history or a culture but now as a nation we are coming together and taking that moment every single year for a lifetime,” said Fredrick Sikes.

There will be a few guest speakers, a dunk tank, and fun activities for children of all ages.

“It is a two-day event, so Juneteenth our African American Council committee at Minot Air force base has set up this event, like you said it’s a two-day event it’s going to be held downtown in Minot, so we’ve got a fun-filled day planned with food and games, vendors, and car shows speakers and so they partner with the local community some organizations downtown and everyone is welcome to come out,” said Johnny Galbert.

“For me personally it’s extremely important because Juneteenth was always something that spoken in African American households between African American communities for it to be recognized as a federal holiday now it makes it a Nationwide holiday, so it doesn’t feel as it’s still very personal to us but now everybody gets to celebrate and everybody gets to acknowledge this important day in African American life and history,” said Chelsen Kincade-Jackson.

Juneteenth is still a new Federal holiday, and some people may not quite understand what this holiday represents and the sacrifices behind it.

”Well first and foremost I want the people in Minot and the people of Minot Air Force Base to know how much time and effort that our African American Heritage Council has put in to doing this and partner with the local community, this is a holiday that is still not widely known this is only the second year we have celebrated this federal holiday. Juneteenth is widely known in the African American community in fact I grew up in Arkansas my parents made sure that I knew exactly what Juneteenth was about and so I grew up celebrating the holiday at the park and singing the black national anthem so now that it is a holiday federal holiday. I’m just excited that people from all walks of life can celebrate this holiday and learn about the origin of Juneteenth and all the years and years of hope and courage that people were enslaved in this country and the sacrifices that they made,” said John Gilbert.

”It will be just a great time for us all to get together to recognize the day recognize father’s days as well and all get together to be happy and enjoy some sunshine,” said Chelsen Kincade-Jackson.

