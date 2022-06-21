Advertisement

House fire in Washburn Sunday, two pets trapped inside

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT
WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Main Avenue in Washburn Sunday.

Washburn Fire Chief Clayton Verke says crews were called around 4:30 p.m. He says no occupants were inside, but two pets died in the fire.

Verke adds that because of its size, Underwood fire helped put out the flames.

The cause is under investigation.

