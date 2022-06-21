Epping man faces murder charge after shooting death in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - An Epping man is facing a murder charge after deputies found a woman shot to death in Williams County.

Deputies say they were called to a shooting in a rural area Sunday and found 25-year-old Leslie Lyon of Wisconsin dead. They took 58-year-old David Handeland into custody in relation to the incident.

Handeland is charged with AA felony murder and C felony terrorizing. He’s held at the Williams County Correctional Center.

