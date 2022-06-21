Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.

According to Dickinson Fire, Fairway Street from State Avenue to 23rd Avenue is covered in clumps of hail, and drivers should avoid using it.

Meanwhile, Dickinson Police said drivers should avoid State Avenue from the 100 block to the 1200 block. They said the underpass at 3rd Avenue West is also flooded.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

