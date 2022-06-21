Advertisement

Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.

According to Dickinson Fire, Fairway Street from State Avenue to 23rd Avenue is covered in clumps of hail, and drivers should avoid using it.

Meanwhile, Dickinson Police said drivers should avoid State Avenue from the 100 block to the 1200 block. They said the underpass at 3rd Avenue West is also flooded.

This is a developing story. Check with Your News Leader for updates.

**AVOID TRAVEL** Avoid Fairway from State Avenue to 23rd Avenue.

Posted by Dickinson Fire Department on Monday, June 20, 2022

**AVOID TRAVEL STATE AVENUE AND UNDERPASS** Due to torrential rain, motorists are asked to avoid State Avenue from the...

Posted by Dickinson Police Department - North Dakota on Monday, June 20, 2022

