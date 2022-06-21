Advertisement

Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is fast approaching. June 30 is the last day for consumers to apply for a refund.

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon of gasoline purchased last year. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline or gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol.

State gas taxes cover highway maintenance in North Dakota, but state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says gas taxes that farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers pay are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don’t travel on public highways.

The State Tax Office last year issued almost $157,000 in refunds for 684,000 gallons of motor fuel sold in 2020.

For more information, visit the ND Tax Commissioner’s website.

