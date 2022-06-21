Advertisement

Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death

Murder charge added against Rolanda Doyle
Murder charge added against Rolanda Doyle(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Bismarck woman already facing charges related to the death of a five-year-old.

Forty-year-old Rolanda Doyle was arrested in February after police found a five-year-old in her care dead with severe injuries. State’s attorneys said a key piece of evidence in the case is “disturbing” cell phone video found on Doyle’s phone that shows the child suffering from what appears to be a traumatic brain injury the day before he died.

Doyle initially was charged with child abuse, pending the results of an autopsy. Tuesday, the state added a murder charge, which means Doyle could face life in prison if convicted.

She’s in custody awaiting an October trial.

Two other adults, 36-year-old Russell James and 18-year-old Serenity Foots, were charged with child abuse and neglect in relation to the incident. No additional charges have been filed against either James or Foots.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck woman pleads not guilty to child abuse/neglect, contested hearings scheduled for two others in child death case
Previous Coverage: Formal charges filed against Bismarck adults after 5-year-old’s death; video evidence described

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

June 19-20 Severe T-storms
Storm summary: how severe weather impacted parts of ND Sunday and Monday
Cyrus with the Minot Police Department
Meet Cyrus, Minot PD’s newest four-legged officer
Williston burglaries
String of burglaries near Williston elementary school
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General