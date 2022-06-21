Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Bismarck woman already facing charges related to the death of a five-year-old.

Forty-year-old Rolanda Doyle was arrested in February after police found a five-year-old in her care dead with severe injuries. State’s attorneys said a key piece of evidence in the case is “disturbing” cell phone video found on Doyle’s phone that shows the child suffering from what appears to be a traumatic brain injury the day before he died.

Doyle initially was charged with child abuse, pending the results of an autopsy. Tuesday, the state added a murder charge, which means Doyle could face life in prison if convicted.

She’s in custody awaiting an October trial.

Two other adults, 36-year-old Russell James and 18-year-old Serenity Foots, were charged with child abuse and neglect in relation to the incident. No additional charges have been filed against either James or Foots.

