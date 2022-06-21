Bismarck police say Memphis, TN man carried enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Memphis, TN man after they say he was found with enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people.

Police say during a traffic stop Monday they found 100 grams of powdered fentanyl in 61-year-old Walter Holmes possession. Police say they found text messages on Holmes’ phone regarding the distribution of “heroin” and say Holmes admitted the drugs were his although there were two other people also in the car.

Court documents report that 100 grams of fentanyl powder contains about 10,000 potentially lethal doses and has a street value up to $50,000, depending on what substances it is cut with.

Holmes is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. He’s in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.