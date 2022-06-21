Bismarck man in custody after witnesses said he pointed gun at minors over music
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they said he pointed a gun at three minors playing music in a parking lot last Friday night.
Multiple witnesses told police 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen confronted three minors who were playing music in an apartment parking lot on Allison Drive. They said he had been agitated by the music when he pulled a gun out of a holster and pointed it at the juveniles, causing them to fear for their lives.
Bearsheart-Allen said he did not remove his gun from his holster.
Bearsheart-Allen is charged with terrorizing and is in custody on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.