Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As you can imagine, Sunday night’s storm caused tree failures and damage throughout the area.

In the city of Bismarck, some crews were out since 2 a.m. Monday working to clear the damage from the thunderstorm.

”I know it’s all tree companies on hand, and the city I’ve seen out all over the place,” said Advanced Tree Service’s lead ground guy Derek Schrader.

High winds of around 70 mph caused tree limbs to break along with some cases of complete tree failure. The wind gusts also moved trash and other debris into roadways.

”Last week, Wednesday did a lot of damage to trees. Lot of stuff’s been on roofs, garages, cars. And yesterday the wind helped to take the breaks out of the trees,” said Schrader.

Doug Wiles, the Bismarck City Forester, said although there was property damage, the city was fortunate that tree damage was mostly limited to broken limbs. But he said with this storm, trees of all varieties, not just Cottonwood trees, were impacted.

A storm damage report is not fully complete. If citizens see tree failure, Wiles said it is helpful to call it into the forestry department.

Wiles said unless another storm causes further damage, cleanup should take a few days to complete.

