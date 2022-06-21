Advertisement

Billionaire buys large portion of ND land, prompts letter from Attorney General

Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County
Land sale to Red River Trust in Pembina County(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A large land sale completed in northeast North Dakota that was confirmed by North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is creating controversy. It’s not the big price tag that is being questioned but who was involved in the transaction.

A trust that has ties to Bill Gates acquired six parcels of land in Grafton, North Dakota in Pembina County.

Tuesday, the office of the Attorney General sent out a letter asking the Red River Trust to confirm how the company plans to use the land and if it meets any of the exceptions to the North Dakota Corporate Farming Laws.

Some reaction from the public has not been positive.

“I’ve gotten a big earful on this from clear across the state, it’s not even from that neighborhood. Those people are upset, but there are others that are just livid about this,” said Commissioner Goehring.

The transfer of ownership to the trust breaks no North Dakota laws, but the buyers will need to prove it is not in violation of Corporate Farming Laws.

Commissioner Goehring says there’s nothing illegal or unlawful about selling land to a billionaire, but many people feel they are being exploited by the ultra-rich who buy land in North Dakota but do not necessarily share the state’s values.

Letter from the ND Attorney General's office regarding the land sale in northeast ND
Letter from the ND Attorney General's office regarding the land sale in northeast ND(ND Attorney General)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and hail have left some roads in Dickinson impassable.
Dickinson roads impacted by rain, hail
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
Bismarck tree damage
Bismarck clean up begins after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm

Latest News

South Dakota Attorney General (center) listens from the floor of the state Senate during his...
South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial
30-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flint, Michigan
Minot Police make seven-figure drug bust
Minot woman creates ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness
Classic cars at Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck
Classic cars take Bismarck nursing home residents on a trip down memory lane