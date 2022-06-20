Hot weather impacts Bismarck pop-up food truck festival

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota residents experienced high temperatures and wind for most of the weekend.

The weather even impacted a local food truck festival in Bismarck, which had to end a few hours early Sunday. The event saw around 1,500 visitors, which is about 900 less than last year.

Mike Schmitz, the founder of 701 Food Trucks, said despite the weather, people who did attend were happy with the festival.

“No matter where we would’ve been this weekend, it sounds like it was windy and hot, all the way from Grand Forks up to Watford City. We gave it a try, and that’s what happens when you do events,” said Schmitz.

For those who didn’t get to go, there will be eight more festivals this summer. For more information visit their website.

