2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police blocked off an area of 4th Street and Boulevard Avenue Monday morning due to a car crash.

Police Sergeant Jordan West says they were called to the area at 11 a.m.

West says two women were sent to the hospital for injuries. He says there is no information on the cause of the crash at this time.

The roadways are now completely open.

