Advertisement

2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning

Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard
Police blocking off parts of 4th and Boulevard(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police blocked off an area of 4th Street and Boulevard Avenue Monday morning due to a car crash.

Police Sergeant Jordan West says they were called to the area at 11 a.m.

West says two women were sent to the hospital for injuries. He says there is no information on the cause of the crash at this time.

The roadways are now completely open.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp
Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’
Landslide remains active on River Road
Portion of River Road closed in Bismarck from landslide
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck
File photo of a water faucet.
Riverdale, Underwood residents told to conserve water

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
sports 5/19/22
10PM Sportscast 6/19/22
weather 6/19
Evening Weather 6/19/22
Father's Day
Happy Father's Day!