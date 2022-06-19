Advertisement

Riverdale, Underwood residents told to conserve water

File photo of a water faucet.
File photo of a water faucet.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. - Residents in the towns of Riverdale and Underwood are being told to limit water usage, following a failure at the Riverdale water plant, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are asked to use water for necessities only, and avoid watering lawns and washing cars.

The cause of the issue at the water plant, or the timeline, is not immediately known.

Those with further questions should contact Riverdale city maintenance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landslide remains active on River Road
Portion of River Road closed in Bismarck from landslide
Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’
Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association
NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced
The Fort Lincoln Trolley
Fort Lincoln Trolley chugs along for summer of 2022

Latest News

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives award
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives humanitarian award
Atypical Brewing World Beer Cup
Minot brewery wins gold medal
New weather warning siren in St. John
New storm sirens replace 30 year old system in Rolette County
IMC grant
International Music Camp receives grant from Andrist family