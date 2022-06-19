Riverdale, Underwood residents told to conserve water

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. - Residents in the towns of Riverdale and Underwood are being told to limit water usage, following a failure at the Riverdale water plant, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are asked to use water for necessities only, and avoid watering lawns and washing cars.

The cause of the issue at the water plant, or the timeline, is not immediately known.

Those with further questions should contact Riverdale city maintenance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.