Requirements change on Bison imports from Canada

Bison import requirements
Bison import requirements(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Board of Animal Health changed the requirements for bison being brought in from Canada.

Bison coming from areas that are tuberculosis free no longer need to be tested for tuberculosis.

They’ve also loosened restrictions on tags, by allowing paired tags.

This brings the state more in line with USDA Requirements.

