New storm sirens replace 30 year old system in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – St. John and the International Peace Garden area received new weather warning sirens this month.

The previous siren in St. John was more than 30 years old and was in poor condition.

There were no warning sirens near the Peace Garden.

The area typically gets about five storms a year that meet the need to issue a warning, making the need for working sirens great.

The funding for the project came from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program in North Dakota and leadership with the project said replacing these two sirens is just the starting point for the county.

“We are just trying to do a few at a time and where we find the money, we’ll do as many as we can as we find the grant funds. It’s a starting point, it’s long overdue, we should have been doing this a long time ago,” said Mike Stewart with Rolette County Emergency Managment.

Rolette County Emergency Management said they have at least six more sirens to replace in the county.

