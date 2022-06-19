Advertisement

ND Department of Instruction introduces new online learning software

Remote education
Remote education(WILX)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With online learning becoming more widely used, a new system to streamline the process of online education is being rolled out by the North Dakota Department of Instruction.

Classlink helps provide students, teachers and family members a single access point to login into online learning systems rather than having to log into each individual site and try to remember multiple usernames and passwords.

The system is available to all schools in the state and more than 25 districts have already signed up to roll out the software.

“This project is something that is valuable to the security of our students. Helpful to our families and help them engage better in our students learning and it will save our students and teachers a lot of time,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

School districts like Minot, Williston, and Dickinson have already implemented this software.

