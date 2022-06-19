Advertisement

MSU Summer Theatre season debuts Monday

Minot State University Summer Theatre
Minot State University Summer Theatre(kfyr)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 19, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The cast and crew with the Minot State Summer Theatre are preparing for their busy season ahead.

The theatre is presenting four plays, including: “Something Rotten”, “A Taste of Things to Come”, “Moon Over Buffalo”, and “The Sound of Music.”

Inspiration is drawn from various places and the community is encouraged to suggest ideas. The entire cast says they’re very excited to have a new facility to perform in.

“The whole artistic team that we collaborate with, we talk about what is good for our community, what we have the right people for, what kind of things we haven’t done there. We’re looking for new challenges all of the time,” said Chad Gifford, artistic director.

Their season debuts Monday, June 20 with “Something Rotten.”

Information on show times and tickets can be found here.

