Minot brewery wins gold medal

Atypical Brewing World Beer Cup(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Atypical Brewing in Minot won an international gold medal for one of its brews in May.

Gin and Spruce is the beer that won the day, an experimental wood aged beer. The beverage is aged in gin barrels to give it a new taste.

Head Brewer Eric Johnson left a career in teaching to pursue brewing and said this shows how well he and his team are doing.

“In a way, it’s kind of an affirmation that our staff can pick really good beer. Like, if everyone thinks this is a good beer and a good match, and that beer is a success, well that’s really a kudos to the collective palate of the brewery,” said Johnson.

The World Beer Cup is held every two years with more than a hundred categories.

