International Music Camp receives grant from Andrist family

By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUNSEITH, N.D. (KMOT) – The International Music Camp recently received a $10,000 grant for its 2022 season.

Children from around North Dakota, including both small and large towns, can attend the camp. Those that attend typically have some prior art or music experience.

The funds will be used to provide an impactful experience to camp goers.

Camp organizers said they are grateful to receive the trust grant from the Andrist family.

“Quality faculty members who work with our kids and they can just spend a week or more getting inspired and really learning a lot as future artists and musicians,” said Camp Director Tim Baumann.

This summer will mark the 66th season of the camp being open.

