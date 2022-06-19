Advertisement

Doctors say to check for ticks on humans, livestock, and pets

Tick generic
Tick generic(MGN)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ticks, once mostly found in the northeastern portion of the United States, are now found in many other areas, including North Dakota. Dog ticks, also called wood ticks, are North Dakota’s most common ticks.

The insects are considered vectors of many diseases. They’re a risk to those that spend a lot of time outdoors.

“The key to preventing tickborne diseases, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, is to avoid tick bites and find and remove ticks promptly,” said Amanda Bakken, epidemiologist with the NDDoH.

The North Dakota Department of Health says to look out for symptoms like fever, chills, headache, and fatigue and check for ticks after coming in from the outdoors.

Ticks can also impact animals, including livestock. According to a 2021 National Library of Medicine study, about 80% of the world’s cattle are infested with ticks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landslide remains active on River Road
Portion of River Road closed in Bismarck from landslide
Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings
Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association
NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Bison import requirements
Requirements change on Bison imports from Canada
10PM Sportscast 6/18/22
10PM Sportscast 6/18/22
mandan trolley
Fort Lincoln Trolley chugs along for summer of 2022
bakken BBQ
Annual Bakken BBQ kicks off Friday in Dickinson