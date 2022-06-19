Doctors say to check for ticks on humans, livestock, and pets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ticks, once mostly found in the northeastern portion of the United States, are now found in many other areas, including North Dakota. Dog ticks, also called wood ticks, are North Dakota’s most common ticks.

The insects are considered vectors of many diseases. They’re a risk to those that spend a lot of time outdoors.

“The key to preventing tickborne diseases, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, is to avoid tick bites and find and remove ticks promptly,” said Amanda Bakken, epidemiologist with the NDDoH.

The North Dakota Department of Health says to look out for symptoms like fever, chills, headache, and fatigue and check for ticks after coming in from the outdoors.

Ticks can also impact animals, including livestock. According to a 2021 National Library of Medicine study, about 80% of the world’s cattle are infested with ticks.

