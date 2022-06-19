Courses offered to remind ND teens of driving safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most dangerous time for teens to drive falls between Labor Day and Memorial Day. The American Automobile Association refers to the summer months as “the 100 deadliest days.” There is a large increase in teen traffic fatalities while school is out for the summer.

The North Dakota Safety Council offers driving courses which are approved for insurance discounts and point reduction. There are driver safety course options for young drivers to stay safe and alert while on the road.

“Now summers out and they want to go do things with their friends and so they’re doing more activities, they have more free time on their hands, and they’ve got that freedom. So they’re kinda turned loose, so we want them to understand what good choices can do and what bad choices can do for them,” said Terry Weaver, safety manager.

More information on the driving courses can be found on the North Dakota Safety Council’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.