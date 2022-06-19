Advertisement

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives humanitarian award

By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck’s Human Relations Committee has announced the recipient of the 2021 Humanitarian Award.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library received the award at the Bismarck City Commission meeting on June 14th. It received the nomination for providing a welcoming atmosphere for the community and for providing a safe gathering space regardless of social standing.

The library was nominated by Kevin Tengesdal of Bismarck.

