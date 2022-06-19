Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landslide remains active on River Road
Portion of River Road closed in Bismarck from landslide
Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings
Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association
NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

Latest News

Long-billed Curlew
Game and Fish partners with conservation groups to study long-billed curlews in southwest ND
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
Bison import requirements
Requirements change on Bison imports from Canada
Tick generic
Doctors say to check for ticks on humans, livestock, and pets