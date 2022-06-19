Advertisement

2 men charged in home explosion that killed 4

A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths...
A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths of four people. (KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a fatal home explosion involving fireworks.

Authorities said Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, manufactured fireworks in the garage at a home in the 6600 block of Parker Road in north St. Louis County.

Terrell Cooks (left) and Seneca Mahan (right) are both facing charges in connection with a...
Terrell Cooks (left) and Seneca Mahan (right) are both facing charges in connection with a fatal home explosion that happened in north St. Louis County.(St. Louis County Police Department)

KMOV reported the garage exploded early Friday morning.

Four people died as a result of the explosion. Authorities identified them as William Jones, 21, Demario Cooks, Christopher Jones, 17, and Travell Easton, 16.

A 12-year-old who lived in the home suffered minor injuries.

Cooks and Mahan were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to authorities.

Police said both suspects admitted to manufacturing fireworks that were more explosive than the state law permitted. They also admitted the victims would help them in manufacturing the fireworks.

A neighbor describes witnessing the aftermath of a home explosion that resulted in the deaths of four people. (KMOV)

According to the police, the men did not have a license to manufacture fireworks.

The two are also accused of selling the fireworks. During a search of Cooks’ car and his home, police say they found fireworks and the materials used to make them.

Both defendants are being held on a $350,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landslide remains active on River Road
Portion of River Road closed in Bismarck from landslide
Minot Police warn public of ‘Orbeez challenge’
Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association
NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced
The Fort Lincoln Trolley
Fort Lincoln Trolley chugs along for summer of 2022

Latest News

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives award
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library receives humanitarian award
Atypical Brewing World Beer Cup
Minot brewery wins gold medal
New weather warning siren in St. John
New storm sirens replace 30 year old system in Rolette County
IMC grant
International Music Camp receives grant from Andrist family
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat