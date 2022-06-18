Advertisement

NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association
The North Dakota High School Coaches Association(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association nominated 14 coaches for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s “Coach of the Year” award, the NDHSAA announced Friday.

The NHSACA’s finalists include eight coaches in 19 categories from across the country.

The finalists from North Dakota are:

Kent Schweigert, Bismarck Century (Baseball)

Gregg Grinsteinner, Dickinson Trinity (Girls’ Basketball)

Kirk Zink, Hillsboro CV (Girls’ Cross Country)

Larry Sandy, Velva (Football)

Matt Pfau, Minot (Soccer)

Kevin Ziegler, Bismarck Century (Softball)

Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central (Special Sports)

Chad Anderson, West Fargo Sheyenne (Tennis)

Tracey Heisler, Grand Forks Red River (Girls’ Track & Field)

Jay Schobinger, Dickinson (Volleyball)

Jeff Schumacher, Bismarck High (Wrestling)

Paul Lean, Fargo Davies (Boys’ Assistant)

Tim White, Griggs Country Central (Girls’ Assistant)

In 2021, the NHSACA named Bismarck High’s Scott Reichenberger the Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year and Rugby’s Bill Jansen the Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year.

The winners will be announced June 22.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Bismarck Police advise public of mountain lion sightings
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
Shawnee Krall and Alice Queirolo
Bond lowered for suspect in Minot murder amid evidentiary appeal

Latest News

Farmer inflation
Farmer inflation
MSU summer theatre
MSU summer theatre
Crisis stabilization
Crisis stabilization
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden