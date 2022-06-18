NHSACA Coach of the Year nominees announced

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association nominated 14 coaches for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s “Coach of the Year” award, the NDHSAA announced Friday.

The NHSACA’s finalists include eight coaches in 19 categories from across the country.

The finalists from North Dakota are:

Kent Schweigert, Bismarck Century (Baseball)

Gregg Grinsteinner, Dickinson Trinity (Girls’ Basketball)

Kirk Zink, Hillsboro CV (Girls’ Cross Country)

Larry Sandy, Velva (Football)

Matt Pfau, Minot (Soccer)

Kevin Ziegler, Bismarck Century (Softball)

Grant Paranica, Grand Forks Central (Special Sports)

Chad Anderson, West Fargo Sheyenne (Tennis)

Tracey Heisler, Grand Forks Red River (Girls’ Track & Field)

Jay Schobinger, Dickinson (Volleyball)

Jeff Schumacher, Bismarck High (Wrestling)

Paul Lean, Fargo Davies (Boys’ Assistant)

Tim White, Griggs Country Central (Girls’ Assistant)

In 2021, the NHSACA named Bismarck High’s Scott Reichenberger the Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year and Rugby’s Bill Jansen the Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year.

The winners will be announced June 22.

