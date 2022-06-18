Fort Lincoln Trolley chugs along for summer of 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A local historic attraction is back up and chugging along after being derailed by COVID. The Fort Lincoln Trolley made it first departure in two years Friday from Mandan.

“We have not operated since 2019 because of COVID, so we are happy to be back again,” said an employee at the trolley station.

The trolley will take its passengers on an adventure as it chugs its way to Fort Lincoln on 100-year-old rails. Adults and children of all ages enjoy the nostalgic trip through Mandan.

“I think the scenery, the trees are going to be really pretty,” said Isabelle Long who is riding the trolley for the first time with her great grandpa.

Jayde Madson, who rode the trolley as a young child, now works at the tourist site and says it’s fun to see the excitement little kids get just like she did when she was little.

“To now be working here and see how excited the little kids get, it makes my day,” said Madson.

Passengers on the trolley also get a chance to see wildlife up close.

“When I rode it when I was little, I had a bird come fly right in front of me. And I’m an animal person, so I absolutely loved it, it was amazing,” added Madson as she recalls trolley rides from her childhood.

The trolley offers a scenic 9-mile trip out to Fort Lincoln State Park, crossing three original bridges that date back to the late 1800′s. The trolley’s themselves are reproductions of actual street cars that ran through downtown Bismarck in the early 1900′s.

The trolley is open from 1:00 - 5:00 daily, with its first trip departing at 1 p.m. sharp. For more information or weather-related closures, you can check out their Facebook page.

