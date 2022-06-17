Advertisement

Williston man arrested after dog found fatally shot

(kfyr)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man is in custody after a dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Williston Police responded to the 2500 block of 6th Avenue East shortly before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon following a report of an animal being shot.

Following an investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Parpart for animal abuse resulting in death and discharging of a firearm in city limits. Law enforcement said they believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident.

